3 things to know this morning – September 19, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is searching for answers after a body was found in a car at the Ririe Reservoir on Saturday. The car was found on the side of a cliff near the meadow creek inlet. The body found inside was a man reported missing and suicidal the day before.

2. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has chosen a receiver for the Island Park Water Company. Big Springs Water Company in Island Park will serve as the court-appointed custodian until the systems are either purchased or transferred. Big Springs will be operating seven water systems within the Island Park area until further notice.

3. If you see smoke in the Teton Basin, don't be alarmed. It is the Ranger District's prescribed burn project. It's a preventative measure to ensure safety for residents and visitors. The district says work will occur over the next several weeks, weather permitting.