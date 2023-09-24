U-Pick Red Barn kicks off fall season with lighting ceremony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The U-Pick Red Barn near Tautphaus Park unveiled their glow lights across their pumpkin patch Saturday night.

Part of their light display included adding lights on their 'night train' allowing more visitors to ride their train for a couple more hours every night during the week. They hope that their farm can continue to be interesting for the whole family.

"So usually in the past around 7:00 p.m., it's really dark and so people don't really come very often and so they don't come get pumpkins or anything," said Chase Walker one of the founders of U-Pick Red Barn, "This year we decided to add a bunch of different lights that will be able to make it fun for a couple more hours and people can enjoy the pumpkin patch for a little bit longer in the day."

While this year the attraction decided to add lights, the owner hopes to continue adding new features to keep people coming.

"It's really fun how we've lit the whole park and every year will add more and more to our lives. But it's pretty fun this year," the owner Rollie Walker said. "So we're just to open it up and light it up and and then how people can stay and eat and play and then enjoy it in the dark, even as much or more than they have in the past."

Another emphasis that the farm is focusing on this year is adding more food options to their inventory like Mexican food and pizza.

U-Pick Red barn will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sundays.