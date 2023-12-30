Skip to Content
2 people rushed to the hospital after late night fire

By
today at 1:41 PM
Published 6:29 PM

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are recovering from burns after a late night fire in Bonneville County.

At approximately 11 p.m. last night, the Swan Valley Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 575 Barrus Street in Irwin. According to Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal, when they got there, a trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

An elderly woman was flown out by air rescue with severe burns, while a young man was transported by private vehicle to EIRMC.

The cause is under investigation and damages are estimated at $120,000.

Swan Valley Fire was assisted by Ucon Fire, Idaho Falls Fire Department Ambulance, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Central Fire.

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

