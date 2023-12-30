2 people rushed to the hospital after late night fire

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are recovering from burns after a late night fire in Bonneville County.

At approximately 11 p.m. last night, the Swan Valley Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 575 Barrus Street in Irwin. According to Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal, when they got there, a trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

An elderly woman was flown out by air rescue with severe burns, while a young man was transported by private vehicle to EIRMC.

The cause is under investigation and damages are estimated at $120,000.

Swan Valley Fire was assisted by Ucon Fire, Idaho Falls Fire Department Ambulance, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Central Fire.