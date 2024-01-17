Skip to Content
Top Stories

3 things to know this morning – January 17, 2024

By
today at 12:44 AM
Published 7:01 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Chris Brandon Foiles, of Moscow, is being charged with first degree murder for allegedly stabbing Megan Steadman, of Spokane, while they were in Idaho Falls. According to court documents, Foiles admitted to stabbing Steadman when police contacted him. Foiles is scheduled to appear in district court January 26th. 

2. We now know the name of the person found dead in a home in Bannock County on Monday. The Bannock County coroner's office has ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death for 49-year old Zachary M. Shumway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is working with the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

3. 2023 was the deadliest year on Idaho's roads in the last 20 years. According to a report from the Idaho Transportation Department, at least 277 people died in some kind of traffic accident last year. ITD says the only year with more deadly crashes was 2003, when 293 people died.  

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Zach Glancy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content