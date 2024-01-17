3 things to know this morning – January 17, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Chris Brandon Foiles, of Moscow, is being charged with first degree murder for allegedly stabbing Megan Steadman, of Spokane, while they were in Idaho Falls. According to court documents, Foiles admitted to stabbing Steadman when police contacted him. Foiles is scheduled to appear in district court January 26th.

2. We now know the name of the person found dead in a home in Bannock County on Monday. The Bannock County coroner's office has ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death for 49-year old Zachary M. Shumway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is working with the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

3. 2023 was the deadliest year on Idaho's roads in the last 20 years. According to a report from the Idaho Transportation Department, at least 277 people died in some kind of traffic accident last year. ITD says the only year with more deadly crashes was 2003, when 293 people died.