3 things to know this morning – January 18, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. More than 6,000 Falls Water Company customers in Bonneville County are still under a boil advisory this morning. It includes those living and operating north of Ammon and east of Idaho Falls. Customers are advised to boil their water for at least 2 minutes before consuming it. They expect the boil advisory to last until at least noon today.

2. People are up in arms after a heated planning and development council meeting in Bannock County focusing on zoning ordinances, which would need to change for possible future projects like solar to advance. The council stressed the meeting was not about specific solar projects, but only about possible zoning changes for the future.

3. Travelers will need to plan accordingly. The Teton Pass is closed this morning for avalanche control. No word on when it will reopen.