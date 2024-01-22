3 things to know this morning – January 22, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Another road construction project starts today at a major intersection in Idaho Falls. The project at 17th Street and Holmes Avenue includes the construction of a canal bridge on the north side of the intersection. Work is expected to be complete by late spring or early summer.

2. A new bill is being proposed that would remove all but one exemption from Idaho's abortion ban. Senate Bill 12-29 would make abortion illegal for cases of rape or incest. If passed, doctors who perform abortions would face up to five years in prison.

3. Reed's Dairy is still dealing with the aftermath of a fire that burned down its milk barn last Thursday. A potential cause of the fire is still being investigated. The building is considered a total loss. It is estimated to be millions of dollars in damages.