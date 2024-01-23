3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Construction is underway this morning on the intersection of 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls. The project is hoping to improve traffic flow in the area. The intersection is still open to traffic at this time and drivers will still be able to access all businesses in the area. The project is expected to be finished in late spring or early summer.

2. It is time to start thinking about filing your taxes in idaho. Next Monday, Jan. 29th, is the first day the IRS and the Idaho State Tax Commission will start accepting and processing documents. The Tax Commission expects to process over 1.03 million tax returns this year. The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th.

3. Reed's Dairy on the west side of Idaho Falls is working to rebound after a devastating fire last week. The cause is still under investigation. The damage is estimated in the millions. The former milk barn had been transformed into a processing area where Reed's Dairy made its milk, cheese, and ice cream products. CEO Alan Reed tells us they will be fully operational in about a week thanks to the community and members of the dairy industry in Washington, Utah, and Idaho.