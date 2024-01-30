3 things to know this morning – January 30, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Local authorities are looking for two suspects in unrelated crimes. A suspect for a robbery in Idaho Falls is described as a black male, approximately 18-years-old with 'fluffy' hair.

The Blackfoot Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Carlon Galloway after he ran from officers yesterday.

2. The Idaho House voted on House Bill 406 to add fentanyl trafficking to Idaho's established mandatory minimum sentence laws. It would basically put the drug in the same category as other illegal drugs like cocaine, meth, and heroin. The bill now goes to a Senate Committee.

3. Starting at 9 a.m. today, crews with the Idaho Falls Water Division will fix a broken fire hydrant at the intersection of East 1st Street and South Fanning Avenue. Westbound traffic on 1st Street will be detoured to Lomax Street. The repairs should be finished before this evening's commute.