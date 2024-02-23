Race involving juvenile driver ends in collision on 25th E and John Adams, backs up traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A drag race between two cars ended near the intersection of John Adams Parkway and 25th E (Hitt Road) in Idaho Falls with a collision early Friday afternoon, affecting traffic.

A juvenile, driving a black BMW, was racing a red sedan and swerved to avoid hitting another car. The BMW veered off the road onto a walking path. The BMW knocked down three trees and a street light pole.

Idaho Falls police say the drivers were driving between 60-70 MPH.

No injuries were reported. The juvenile driver was cited for racing. Police are still searching for the red sedan.

Idaho Falls Power was cleaning up the area. No power outages were reported.





