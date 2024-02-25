Wanted man arrested after standoff with Idaho Falls SWAT team

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-An early morning standoff between the Idaho Falls SWAT team and a wanted man ended in two arrests. 45-year-old Robert Flores had a felony warrant for witness intimidation and stalking.... and two counts of violating a no contact order. Idaho Falls police officers located him in an apartment on K Street near Canal Avenue along with another person... Ashley Kelly. During a three-hour standoff.... officers attempted to contact the pair by phone.... telling Kelly that Flores was under arrest and needed to come out. The Idaho Falls SWAT team was activated and officers asked residents in the adjoining apartments to evacuate the area before Kelly exited the residence peacfully. The swat team the used CS gas to drive Flores from the apartment.... taking him into custody. Flores is the same man Idaho Falls Police arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman December 24th in the early morning hours. He has now been arrested for resisting & obstructing... aiding and abetting a felony and harboring a fugitive. Both were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

