Bill requiring Idaho libraries to move ‘harmful materials’ heads to Gov. Little

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill allowing a legal claim against a library in Idaho is now heading to Governor Brad Little's desk for his signature.

House Bill 710 would require Idaho public and school libraries to move materials deemed harmful to children, to a designated section of the library. If they don't move the material within 60 days, and a minor gets their hands on it, their parents could sue.

However, legal action can only be taken if the material in question falls under Idaho's current definition of harmful materials.

Idaho state law defines harmful material as:

Nudity

Sexual conduct, including homosexuality.

Sexual excitement

Sado-masochistic abuse.

The bill also fines the library $250, which is paid to the parents of the minor for damages.

Sen. Mary Shea, says libraries in Pocatello have not encountered this problem. Which has her team questioning if the law is even necessary.

"This bill still invites mischief and grift," Shea said. "It would be very easy to put a book you don't like in the wrong place in the library, just so you can file a lawsuit about it."

The bill also requires libraries to have a form for people to request a review of any questionable materials before any legal action is taken.

If signed into law, it would take effect July 1, 2024.

