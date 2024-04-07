Child dead after crash involving semi-truck in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS (KIFI)-A child is dead after a crash on State Highway 50 in Twin Falls County, which involved a semi-truck. The Idaho State Police is investigating the crash which occurred at 3:20 in the morning on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at eastbound SH50 at milepost 1.7, in Twin Falls County. A 39-year-old woman, from Roseville, CA was traveling westbound on SH50 in a Honda CRV. A 47-year-old man, from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on SH50 in a Freightliner semi-truck. The driver of the Honda veered left, and went into the eastbound oncoming lane where the two-vehicles collided. The female driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital. Her passenger, a 35-year-old male from Butte, MT was wearing his seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital. Her passenger, a juvenile, was in a child safety seat and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The male driver was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 6 hours.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.