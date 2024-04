AMMON, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Dramatic video shared to the Local News 8 newsroom of a fire in Ammon Wednesday evening. Viewers emailed stating they could see flames and thick smoke south of Sunnyside Road on Ammon Road. The fire was on a property behind the Maverik convenience store.

The Local News 8 newsroom got the notice just before 9 p.m.

We were later told by authorities, that the small outbuilding fire was used as training for firefighters.