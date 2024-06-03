Ammon man arrested after intentionally crashing into a car in Walmart parking lot

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Kade Mitchell Blackburn is in custody after an intentional hit-and-run crash in a Walmart parking lot just before noon Sunday.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man from Ammon fled the scene on foot after witnesses say he crashed a White Ford Edge into a parked Chevy Tahoe.

When Deputies arrived, they found an adult female driver, an adult male passenger, and a juvenile inside the Tahoe. The female and the juvenile were transported by ambulance to the hospital with significant injuries from the crash while the male was treated at the scene and released.

The victims advised Deputies 30-year-old Kade Mitchell Blackburn had been calling the female repeatedly while they were in the store. As they were getting in their vehicle, the victims observed Mr. Blackburn accelerating toward them, crashing directly into the passenger side of the Tahoe, and pushing it into a third parked vehicle.

Victims and witnesses on scene told Deputies Mr. Blackburn then exited his vehicle and yelled obscenities at the occupants in the Tahoe before fleeing on foot. Responding Deputies located Blackburn a short distance away from the Walmart and took him into custody without incident.

Mr. Blackburn was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on two counts of Aggravated Battery, Malicious Injury to Property, and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash.

The victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.