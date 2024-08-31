Skip to Content
Candlelight vigil held at the Green Belt remembering those lost to drug overdose

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People gathered at the Green Belt on August 31, for an important purpose, remembering loved ones who lost their lives to drug overdose.

The candlelight vigil, organized by Brick House Recovery, is being held in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Organizers of the event want everyone to remember those who lost their lives to an overdose, recognize individuals in recovery, and spread hope.

"They're human beings. they're our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. and we as a community need to step up and help those who are suffering. I too am in recovery from addiction, and I want to let people know that as long as there is breath in an addict, there is hope," said Jeniffer Caillier.

The event is for the people of Eastern Idaho to join a global movement for understanding, compassion, and change. 

