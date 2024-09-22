Rexburg exits to reclose

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - US Highway 20 exit 333 is currently open even though it had been closed since late July.

However, this exit will be closed in the future at an undetermined date.

The University Boulevard exit 332 which has also been under construction will fully close again during the week of September 30th through October 4th to allow crews to add a final layer of pavement.

This time frame has been selected in coordination with the Madison School District, as school will be out for harvest.

Work on both exit 333 and exit 332 is expected to be completed this fall.