1 dead from motorcycle crash in Bingham County

This is a press release from Idaho State Police.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a 2-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. on April 7, 2025, on SH 26 at 100 N in Bingham County.

A 58-year-old-male from Blackfoot was traveling westbound on 100 N in a maroon 1997 GMC Jimmy. A 29-year-old male from Chubbuck with a juvenile passenger was westbound on SH 26 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle FZS10. The GMC failed to yield when crossing SH 26 and was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile passenger was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC was not transported.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff and Bingham County EMS.