Rexburg police respond to two-vehicle crash along Main Street

Courtesy: Rexburg Police Department Facebook Page
Rexburg Police Department
today at 6:30 PM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A two-vehicle car crash in Rexburg blocked traffic along two lanes near the intersection of Main Street and Pioneer Rd.

According to a post on the Rexburg Police Department Facebook page, one vehicle was heading eastbound on Main St., waiting to turn north onto Airport Rd. Police say one westbound lane of Main Street had standstill traffic as cars stopped on the other side of the intersection.

The vehicle proceeded to turn without seeing the second westbound land, according to the post. Afterwards, police said a vehicle heading westbound in the second lane went straight through the green light and hit the first vehicle as it turned.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries to any involved parties," writes Rexburg PD in the post. "At this point, both vehicles have been towed, and lanes are back open."

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

