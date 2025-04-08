Wind Advisory today with 30+mph winds

Winds will be tracking with the cold front that brought some quick heavy showers overnight and the National Weather Service is cautioning those in the central and Snake River Plain from 11am to 8pm that gusts may exceed 45mph and blowing dust and debris may be an issue. The area is highlighted on the map and includes the I-15 corridor and US 20 route to Rexburg and northern highlands. Stay ahead of the weather with the First Alert Weather app and download it today. Highs will return to more seasonal averages in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy day. Still breezy into Wednesday with a bump in temps to the lower 60's and more sunshine for Thursday and Friday and highs in the 70 degree range.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.