An SUV and a truck crashed, sending both vehicles into a ravine

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A crash between an SUV and a truck today sent both vehicles into the ravine near Palisades Dam.

The crash happened early this afternoon at milepost 288 Highway 26.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal tells us one vehicle went off the road towards the dam.

The other vehicle, a Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer with 6 dirt bikes and ATV, is in a ravine about 20 feet down.

Everyone was able to get out with only minor injuries.

First responders from Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County sheriff's office ISP and Fish and

Game used heavy equipment to pull the ATV out. Swan Valley Fire will be on scene cleaning up spilled fuel.

Traffic was impacted for about 5 hours while the scene was cleared.