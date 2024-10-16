Idaho State University’s Department of Family Medicine is helping young families

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – ISU hosted a maternity and pediatric fair Wednesday to help people get connected with Pocatello area family resources.

The Department of Family Medicine says young people who may be pregnant or have children, need to know where they can get help.

Kathleen Johnson with ISU Family Medicine said "It's important to know what your choices are and where those choices come from, and to be able to talk one on one with the people that are providing those choices. It's really important to families."

The Maternity and Pediatric Fair goes until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Pond Student Union building at ISU in Pocatello.

You can also visit the Family Medicine website for more information on available resources here.