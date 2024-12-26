Skip to Content
Idaho Falls setting up Christmas tree disposal sites

today at 5:26 AM
Published 6:04 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With Christmas now over, Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has multiple Christmas tree collection sites this year.

The Sanitation Division will not take Christmas trees with your normal garbage.

You can drop them off at the following locations:

  • Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road
  • Washburn Avenue & Michael Street (Reinhart Park)
  • Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)
  • W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)
  • N. Water Avenue & Chestnut Street (NE corner)
  • W. 13th Street & N. Placer Avenue
  • 10th Street & Emerson Avenue
  • Elk Drive in Tautphaus Park
  • Bennett Avenue & Waid Street
  • Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)
  • Sykes Drive & Davidson Drive
  • Ashment Avenue & 12th Street
  • Russet Street & Lincoln Drive

They ask you to take off all ornaments and lights before you drop them off.

The tree disposal sites will be permitted for city residents only until Jan. 31. 

The trees will be turned into mulch, which will be made available to residents in the spring.

