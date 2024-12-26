Idaho Falls setting up Christmas tree disposal sites

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With Christmas now over, Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has multiple Christmas tree collection sites this year.

The Sanitation Division will not take Christmas trees with your normal garbage.

You can drop them off at the following locations:

Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road

Washburn Avenue & Michael Street (Reinhart Park)

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water Avenue & Chestnut Street (NE corner)

W. 13th Street & N. Placer Avenue

10th Street & Emerson Avenue

Elk Drive in Tautphaus Park

Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

Sykes Drive & Davidson Drive

Ashment Avenue & 12th Street

Russet Street & Lincoln Drive

They ask you to take off all ornaments and lights before you drop them off.

The tree disposal sites will be permitted for city residents only until Jan. 31.

The trees will be turned into mulch, which will be made available to residents in the spring.