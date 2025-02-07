BYU-Idaho is considering an age cap for approved housing

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A modification to the institution's website was made on Feb. 6 showing two separate links to housing for students under 25, and students 26 and older.

These links have since been taken down.

Brett Crandall, Public Affairs Director for BYU-Idaho, said the change is “not official.” He sent us this statement:

BYU-Idaho is looking at several options to accommodate its increasing student enrollment for Fall 2025. While an age qualification change is being considered for approved student housing, a final decision has not yet been made. BYU Idaho’s housing office will communicate with its housing partners and students when any housing policy is officially updated.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.