Police search for 2 suspects following high speed chase; 2 in custody

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two men are in custody after an early morning beer theft and high-speed chase Sunday morning. Idaho Falls Police continue to search the greater area for two suspected accomplices.

Before 5:30 a.m., Idaho Falls dispatch received a burglary report at KJ's on Broadway. The store clerk reported a small group of people had come in and stolen beer before racing away in a white Chevy Lumina.

Officers quickly found the Lumina and directed the car to pull over, according to Idaho Falls Police (IFPD).

The alleged burglars took off at high speed, near Skyline and Grandview, attempting to elude police.

The get-away car crashed into a tree near Skyline Drive and Federal Way, near the Idaho Falls Airport. When police reached the scene they detained the two men, as two passengers fled onto Idaho Falls Airport property.

Police say the two suspects "have not been located yet but are believed to have left the airport property at this time."

Police remained on the scene for several hours, searching for the two additional suspects and dealing with the crash scene, according to IFPD.

"When it comes to the Idaho Falls Airport, it is important to note this was before flights arrived and departed at the airport for the morning," writes Jessica Clements of IFPD. "There were no impacts to scheduled flights. The airport has conducted numerous sweeps of the airfield in coordination with law enforcement. At this time it’s believed no one is on the airfield that is not authorized to be so."

The two men currently in custody are Albert Puente and Jaciel Paez-Vega. Puente, an 18-year-old male, has been arrested for Felony Eluding, Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Aggravated DUI. Paez-Vega, a 31-year-old male, has been arrested for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Both have been booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

"Thank you to those coming and going in the area this morning who gave officers the space needed to work safely and focus on the investigation," writes Clements. "Thank you also the team at the Idaho Falls Airport for working closely with us this morning."

Officers are working to identify and locate the other individuals involved. Anyone with information about the identity or locations of those two people is encouraged to contact IFPD.

If you have any information call Idaho Falls dispatch at (208)529-1200.