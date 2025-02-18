Injured snowmobiler rescued near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reminding all backcountry snowmobilers to take extra precautions following a crash outside of West Yellowstone.

February 16th, 2025, the West Yellowstone Police Department dispatch center received a call regarding a snowmobiler who had injured their rib/back in a snowmobile crash.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park Service, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to the scene 8 miles west of West Yellowstone.

According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue, the group located the injured snowmobiler, provided critical care, and quickly packaged the patient for transport to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District ambulance. The patient was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind snowmobilers to be aware of changing trail conditions, always ride with a group, and know their limitations.