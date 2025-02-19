Construction reaches major milestone towards CEI Future Tech Building

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) celebrated a major milestone in the construction of the new Future Tech Building, with a Topping-Out Ceremony held on Tuesday, February 18. The tradition, signifying the placement of the final structural beam, brought together students, faculty, donors, community members, and industry partners to celebrate the continued growth of CEI’s campus.

Once completed, CEI President Lori Barber says the state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for workforce education, providing cutting-edge training opportunities in high-demand fields.

"Yes, it’s a physical structure, but it’s also about building opportunities,” said Lori Barber, President of CEI. “At CEI, we build people, we build places, and we build opportunities. This building is a tangible representation of all of that - ceremony who we are and what we’re striving to accomplish."

An official grand opening is anticipated in the summer of 2026.