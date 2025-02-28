Watch it here: Tense Oval Office argument between Zelensky, Trump and Vance

WASHINGTON (KIFI) - President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky devolved into a shouting match, with the US president telling Ukraine’s leader, “Make a deal or we’re out,” during an argument between the two leaders.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, put her hand over her face during the tense exchange.

The White House released the following statement regarding President Trump's meeting with Ukraine's leader.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

