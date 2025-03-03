Hundreds rally in Jackson as part of national “Protect Your Parks Protest”

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Town square in Jackson was filled with almost 200 protesters raising their voices to protect national parks, Saturday. This comes as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency continue to lay off federal employees to cut federal spending.

This protest was part of a nationwide movement held at 433 National Parks over the weekend, organized by resistance rangers.

The group is made up of more than 650 off-duty park rangers, rallying to save public lands and protect civil servants.

"I'm worried about our public lands and the decisions that this administration is making right now," Sadie Textor told Local News 8. "Public lands are not for sale for a select few people to extract and destroy. They're here for all Americans, for every single person to enjoy. No matter their background. So, you know, these are our lands and, you know, our, our public servants, and we need them."

Although the U.S. federal government is the nation's largest employer, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the federal workforce has grown little since 1980. In an interview with CCN, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said, "Most of this recorded spending growth is due to the rising cost of interest payments on the national debt and non-health, non-Social Security mandatory spending."

This is a developing story, Local News 8 will have more information on the protests and the effects on the upcoming tourist season later this week