Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat made by Sandcreek Middle School student

Published 8:03 AM

AMMON (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a social media threat made by a student at Sandcreek Middle School in Ammon Monday evening.

The student claimed they would bring a gun to school.

Deputies were able to identify the student and meet with them and their parents late Monday night. That student will not be attending school today.

As of now, there is no threat to the school and Sandcreek Middle School will hold classes as normal. Extra resources from the Sheriff's Office will be available at the school to those who need them.

Zach Glancy

