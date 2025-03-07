Intermountain Packing CEO in court again Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - CEO of Inter-mountain Packing, David Adams, was in court again Thursday after the company was charged by the city of Idaho Falls for creating a public nuisance.

The city says they have received several complaints about a strong odor coming from the meat processing facility.

Adams was out of the country at the time of the hearing and is being represented by a private attorney. The meeting was held over the phone, and the details of their discussion have not been made public at this time.

In a statement to Local News 8 in early February, the City of Idaho Falls provided this statement regarding the charges against Intermountain Packing.

“The City of Idaho Falls Legal Department has cited Intermountain Packing with a public nuisance violation. The city has an obligation to the public to exercise great care in all legal matters. The Idaho Falls Legal Department is ethically bound to not comment on a pending case as it could undermine the legal process and a defendant’s right to a fair trial. The citation is an accusation only and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. As such all other information at this time will be addressed through the proper legal channels during the court process.”

