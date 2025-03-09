U.S. Secret Service shoot armed man near White House

WASHINGTON (KIFI) - The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House early on Sunday (March 9) after a confrontation, according to a report by ABC.

President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time, as he was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday (March 8) from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana.

Secret Service found the armed man's car a block from the White House, the man brandished a firearm as officers approached him, and the Secret Service opened fire shortly after midnight.

Secret Service officials said in a statement that the man is now being treated at a Washington, D.C., hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. The Secret Service has confirmed that there were no injuries to their personnel.

Washington's Metropolitan Police said investigators from its internal affairs division were looking into the incident but declined further comment, according to an ABC report.