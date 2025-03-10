Elks Lodge assisting families in need – Food box program returns March 22

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge (#1087) is filling the lull that families feel between the holiday season food drives and the summer food initiatives.

Lodge #1087 is once again reaching out to assist families experiencing food insecurity in the Southeast Idaho community through the group's food box program.

"Grants for this project made available by the Elks National Foundation and donations by community businesses are making this food drive successful again this year," write Lodge #1087 directors.

Families in need can pick up shelf-stable food boxes and some fresh and frozen food products at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Cars begin to line up at 9 am, and volunteers will distribute the boxes to each vehicle until boxes run out, usually within a couple of hours.