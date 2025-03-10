Elon Musk’s X hit by waves of outages in what he claims is ‘a massive cyberattack’

New York (CNN) — Elon Musk’s X has been hit by three waves of outages since this morning, which the billionaire claims was due to a cyberattack.

According to outage tracking site DownDetector, the problems began around 6 am ET when up to 20,538 users reported problems. The issues temporarily died down before nearly 40,000 users reported outages at 10 am. Since 12:30 pm ET, there have been about 26,000 reports at the time of writing.

Many users on DownDetector complained the app wouldn’t load, and the outage appears to be global, according to DownDetector’s international sites.

DownDetector data is self-reported, meaning it doesn’t fully represent the outage’s scale. CNN has reached out to X, though the company doesn’t usually respond to press inquiries.

Musk posted on X that he believes “a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” though the source of motivation behind the attack wasn’t confirmed.

Musk has a history of blaming cyberattacks for technical snafus. When his conversation with Donald Trump on X started 42 minutes late in August 2024, he said there was a “probability” of an attack.

“Given the prominence of this conversation, there was of course a 100% probability of DDOS attacks,” Musk posted on the social media platform at the time. DDOS stands for “distributed denial-of-service,” which involves overwhelming servers with fake traffic to cause service disruptions. But Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ presidential campaign announcement on X in 2023 was also marred by technical difficulties.

Musk implemented widespread cuts and major changes to X after acquiring the popular social media platform, then called Twitter, in 2022. He immediately laid off top executives and, within days of acquiring X, cut 3,500 people, or around half the platform’s workforce. He laid off 80% of the staff in total and required the remaining employees to return-to-office full time.

The platform has experienced a series of glitches and disruptions since the acquisition.

It’s been a tough day for the businesses owned by Musk, who is also the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On Monday, Tesla shares fell as much as 12% in midday trading, erasing its gains since Trump’s November 2024 election.

This story is developing and will be updated.