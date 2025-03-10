Senator Brian Lenney says HB-90 headed to the governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Senate voted to pass a bill that would require legislative approval to expand eligibility criteria or benefits for public assistance programs. House Bill 90 now moves to Governor Brad Little's desk for approval.

The Bill's sponsor, Sen. Brian Lenny (R) of Nampa, wrote on Twitter, "We just overwhelmingly passed House Bill 90, my legislation to strip authority from the beaurocrats at Health and Welfare. Their actions last year led to a disastrous $15 million budget overrun for Idaho's childcare program. If signed, state employees will no longer be able to bypass the legislature and secretly negotiate deals with the feds behind our backs."

Local News 8 has included the full text of HB-90 below.

This is a developing story, Local News 8 will update as more details become available.