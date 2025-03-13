School District 25 to break ground to rebuild Highland High School

The following is a press release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Exciting things are happening at Highland High School! The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is proud to announce the next major step in rebuilding Highland High School, with construction set to begin on March 17. To commemorate this milestone, the district will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 19, at noon.

This event is more than just the start of construction—it is a celebration of resilience, community, and the bright future ahead for Highland students. Members of the media are invited to join school and district officials, student leaders, and community members as we mark this historic moment.

Rebuilding Timeline

The reconstruction of Highland High School will occur in two phases:

Phase 1 (Expected Completion: January 2027) Gym, kitchen, cafeteria, commons area, and new classrooms ready for occupancy.

(Expected Completion: January 2027) Phase 2 (Expected Completion: July 2027) Performing arts center, music and drama classrooms, and outdoor courtyard.

(Expected Completion: July 2027)

What to Expect During Construction

As construction progresses, the district is committed to keeping the Highland and broader community informed and ensuring a smooth transition for learners and staff. While some temporary inconveniences are expected, the following key considerations will help ensure safety and minimize disruptions:

"Progress noise"—the sound of rebuilding: The process of digging and setting footings and compacting soil will generate construction noise, but that noise is a sign of progress! We will accommodate testing schedules and make adjustments as needed to ensure learners continue to excel in their studies.

The process of digging and setting footings and compacting soil will generate construction noise, but that noise is a sign of progress! We will accommodate testing schedules and make adjustments as needed to ensure learners continue to excel in their studies. Limited parking: Parking will be especially restricted during spring athletic events (baseball, track) and fall home games (football, soccer). Attendees should plan for longer walking distances from parking areas.

Parking will be especially restricted during (baseball, track) and (football, soccer). Attendees should plan for from parking areas. Student safety: Construction zones will be clearly marked, and students are expected to avoid interacting with crews. Parents are encouraged to discuss the importance of staying clear of work areas with their children.

Construction zones will be clearly marked, and students are expected to avoid interacting with crews. Parents are encouraged to discuss the importance of with their children. Traffic and pedestrian safety: Heavy equipment and construction vehicles will be in motion, making crosswalk safety critical. Pedestrians should remain vigilant, as large construction vehicles cannot stop quickly.

Ongoing Communication

The district is dedicated to keeping the community updated on construction progress and any scheduling changes that may impact students and staff. Regular updates will be shared via email, the school website, and social media.

This is a historic period for Highland High School, and we appreciate the ongoing support of our families, students, and the community. Together, we are building something incredible—let’s dig in and make history! Follow the progress at www.sd25.us/rebuildinghighland.