President Trump endorses Senator Risch well ahead of mid-term elections

WASHINGTON (KIFI) - Idaho Senator Jim Risch is gaining the attention of President Donald Trump, as the Chief of State endorsed the Gem State native well ahead of mid-term elections next year.

"Senator Jim Risch has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election, he is an exceptional man, and HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The move comes days after Senator Risch co-sponsored a bill to improve oversight and transparency over foreign purchases of American agricultural land. In a written statement to the press, Sen. Risch said “The SOIL Act will provide strict guidance and oversight to prevent bad actors, like China and Russia, from purchasing our agricultural land—particularly land near U.S. military installations.”

In the past month, Sen. Risch also introduced legislation to codify provisions in President Donald Trump’s executive order to block federal dollars from paying for gender transition procedures. Risch joined Representative Burgess Owens (R-Utah) in sending a letter demanding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) align its policies with President Trump’s Executive Order to restrict biological males from competing in women's sports. In February, two transgender students in New Hampshire sued the Trump administration over the ban.

"As the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim is fighting tirelessly to advance our America First Agenda. He is working hard to Grow our Economy, Create GREAT Jobs, Strongly Support our Farmers and Ranchers, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," states the President's Truth Social post.

Idaho Democrats have criticized Sen. Risch and other members of Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation in the past month for "dodging public town halls." State democrats say "Risch hasn't faced voters in any form since 2020, when he held a tightly controlled virtual event with pre-screened questions."

Local News 8 has reached out to Sen. Risch's office for comment on the endorsement.