Skip to Content
Top Stories

ITD begins crack sealing along Yellowstone Avenue

MGN
By
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:31 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working to extend the lifespan of US-91 in Pocatello. ITD crews began crack sealing work Monday on 5th Street and have continued onto 4th Street.

ITD says that the work will continue north through Pocatello on Yellowstone Avenue will continue as weather permits. They're asking motorists to stay aware of their crews and expect single lane closures in the work zone.

“Once we reach Cedar Street, we will shift to nighttime work to minimize disruption to businesses,” said Pocatello Foreman Anthony Richards. “Other than where the pavement is concrete, we’re planning on continuing north all the way to Walmart.”

For more information on traffic impact updates for the project, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content