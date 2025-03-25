ITD begins crack sealing along Yellowstone Avenue

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working to extend the lifespan of US-91 in Pocatello. ITD crews began crack sealing work Monday on 5th Street and have continued onto 4th Street.

ITD says that the work will continue north through Pocatello on Yellowstone Avenue will continue as weather permits. They're asking motorists to stay aware of their crews and expect single lane closures in the work zone.

“Once we reach Cedar Street, we will shift to nighttime work to minimize disruption to businesses,” said Pocatello Foreman Anthony Richards. “Other than where the pavement is concrete, we’re planning on continuing north all the way to Walmart.”

