Rep. Harriet Hageman drops in person town halls amid contentious public meetings

WYOMING (KIFI) - U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman (R-WY) is dropping in-person public town halls due in part to "credible threats to Hageman...recent incidents at public events...and the related national outbursts of politically motivated violence and attempts at intimidation," according to the congresswoman's office.

The move follows a hostile town hall in Laramie earlier this month, where upwards of 500 people packed the Laramie Plains Civic Center. During Q & A, many voices in the large crowd loudly made their disapproval of Rep. Hageman, actions by the Trump administration, and recent DOGE cuts clear, according to a report by Wyoming News Now.

Rep. Hageman had previously announced several town hall meetings in Cheyenne and Torrington near the end of March. Both will now be held remotely through tele town hall.

The Wyoming Democratic Party released an official statement on its Facebook page responding to the action by Rep. Hageman's office. It reads in part:

"Representative Hageman's decision to cancel in-person town halls is disappointing. These events are supposed to be a cornerstone of representative democracy-a chance for constituents to speak directly with their elected officials, share concerns, ask tough questions, and hold leaders accountable. Choosing to end them undercuts transparency and sends the message that she'll only engage with the public on her terms...Leadership means showing up, even when it's hard."

