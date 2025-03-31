Bonneville County man arrested after hitting ex-spouse with a hammer

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bonneville County man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically assaulting his spouse with a hammer.

Deputies responded to reports of a man and wife who had been physically fighting in a home near 3000 E. Bergeson dr around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, where they found the former spouse of 40-year-old Garrett Allen Huserik being tended to by her neighbor.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the victim had several injuries and was bleeding from the head.

The victim told the Sheriff's Deputies her former husband had come to the home uninvited and intoxicated. She convinced Huserik to leave, but he returned shortly after and went to the basement.

When Huserik's ex-wife confronted him, the 40-year-old began hitting her, and she grabbed a rubber mallet to defend herself. Huserik's ex-wife told law enforcement that her former husband then took the mallet from her and repeatedly hit her in the head with it. Huserik allegedly continued to beat her and, at one point, attempted to strangle her and hold her down by putting his foot on her neck.

"Deputies were able to speak with children in the residence, finding they could hear the disturbance from inside a bedroom they had locked themselves in and at one point heard the victim yelling to call 911," according to a press release by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment due to multiple lacerations and injuries to the head and neck, according to sheriff's deputies.

Law enforcement spotted Huserik trying to run away from the home, but he was quickly apprehended and secured in a patrol car. According to the Deputies, the 40-year-old was highly intoxicated and refused to answer questions about the incident at that time. Deputies also report that Huserik had blood on his clothes and injuries to his hands.

At the time of the incident, Huserik was on Parole due to several convictions related to driving under the influence and aggravated assault, according to law enforcement.

Huserik was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Felony Charges for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury in the Presence of a Child, and Attempted Strangulation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the incident.