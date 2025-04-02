Bonneville County Commissioners hear arguments surrounding aquifer recharge basin project

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Commissioners are tackling a controversy surrounding a local aquifer recharge project.

At a hearing Wednesday, county commissioners listened to an appeal from homeowners Dana and Darla Miller, who claim a nearby aquifer recharge basin has damaged their home.

The Millers say the aquifer recharge site next door to their home has caused cracks in their ceiling, sand in their water, a 25% decrease in property value, and affected their health. For the full story behind the Millers' complaints and concerns, click HERE.

The couple is now attempting to block a planned expansion to the project. Their appeal claims the planning and zoning commission made a mistake by approving the Enterprize Canal Company's plans for a commercial gravel pit northeast of their property.

"IDWR (the Idaho Department of Water Resources) didn't even know there was going to be a gravel pit when they approved funding for this," Darla Miller told County Commissioners. "We do not need additional gravel pits in Bonneville County."

The couple has recommended that the canal company either restore the original site, buy their home at a fair market value, or move forward with the recharge project without a gravel pit.

In response to their recommendations, the board of commissioners clarified the hearing could only determine if the Planning and Zoning Commission had "erred" by approving plans for the proposed expansion.

The attorney for Enterprize Canal Co., Courtney Stallings, argues that the Millers have mischaracterized their expansion plans. She says the plans, as approved in the written decision by the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commission, require a temporary mining operation and gravel pit to ultimately create a second recharge basin.

"Enterprize is not seeking to operate a gravel pit. Enterprise is in the water business," said Stallings. "They are not endeavoring to engage and operate in gravel pit. They've applied for the use in order to prepare the land for that ultimate goal."

Enterprize says the February 7th decision by the planning and zoning commission was made correctly and has appealed to move forward with their project.

The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners said they would take both arguments under advisement. They say the board will publish their decision in around a week and address it in an upcoming public meeting.