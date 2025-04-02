Crews install new Idaho Falls Water Tower bowl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Contractors with the City of Idaho Falls are set to complete a major milestone in the construction of the new Idaho Falls Water Tower.

Early on April 2, crews began the hours-long process of lifting the bowl to the top of the tower pedestal. Work began around 8 AM, and the city anticipates this stage of the project to take anywhere from 4 to 6 hours, meaning the bowl could top the tower early Wednesday afternoon.

"Once the bowl is affixed to the pedestal's top, the top cap will be welded into place," writes the City of Idaho Falls. "The steel of the structure will then be painted."

Traffic has been allowed to remain open on Park Avenue, and the city has welcomed the public to watch the Water Tower take shape. City officials are reminding people to stay out of any safety zones during construction.