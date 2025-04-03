The Museum of Idaho needs your help locating missing historic sign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A piece of Idaho history is missing shortly before the property owner was set to donate it to the Museum of Idaho. Now, the museum directors are asking for the community's help to find it.

The piece, an original Stinker Station roadside sign, was taken from private property owned by VSM-Technology near Beaches Corner, 5 miles northeast of Idaho Falls. The sign was discovered missing near the end of February 2025.

“We were days away from securing this important piece of local heritage when it vanished,” remarked Jeff Carr, Executive Director at the Museum of Idaho. “We’re crestfallen and are asking for the public’s help.”

According to the museum directors, the sign is one of the best surviving examples from Idaho legend Farris Lind, "the eccentric and fearless founder of the Stinker Station gas station."

"After returning from World War II, Lind built his brand in the 1950s and ‘60s by lining highways across southern Idaho with bright yellow signs that combined advertising with his signature wit. One side promoted his growing chain—eventually 33 stations strong—while the other side featured sharp, homespun humor," write museum staff in a press release.

Lind's unique marketing campaign earned him national attention, including a 1954 feature by United Press International, according to the museum.

The property owner had planned to donate the sign for use in the Museum of Idaho's upcoming Signs of the Times exhibit, opening April 19, 2025.

The display will "showcase a collection of rare and historic signs from Eastern Idaho and beyond, each with a story to tell about our region's history and identity," say Museum of Idaho directors.

The missing sign was slated to join the museum's permanent collection.

“This isn’t just a rusty old metal sign; it’s a piece of history that tells a story about our region,” said Museum of Idaho Director of Marketing Camille Thomas. “Let’s solve the mystery of the missing Stinker Station sign! If you have any information, please reach out to the Museum of Idaho.”

The missing Stinker Station Sign - Courtesy: The Museum of Idaho

The missing sign bears the following messages, written by Farris Ling himself:

Front: “FEARLESS FARRIS STINKER STATION HI-WAY 30 POCATELLO – BURLEY SAVE LIKE MAD”

Back: “WARNING TO TOURISTS - DO NOT LAUGH AT THE NATIVES.”

Museum directors are urging anyone with information about the sign’s whereabouts to contact VSM-Technology at 208-522-2233 or the Museum of Idaho at 208-522-1400. "No questions asked if returned."