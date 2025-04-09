Boil Order Issued in Montpelier

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF MONTPELIER.

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI)--A boil order has been issued in Montpelier after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

What should I do? What does this mean?

• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

*E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. *

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?

The City of Montpelier will be flushing water system and will be testing more frequently. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours to 72 hours.

For more information, please contact Montpelier City Hall at 208-847-0824. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available on the EPA Ground Water and Drinking Water Website at https://www.epa gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water.

*Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.*