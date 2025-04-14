Traffic Alert: South Capital Avenue detour for water tower project

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Contractors continue to make significant progress on the new Idaho Falls water tower, and work will soon begin to connect the tower to the water supply system.

Beginning Wednesday, April 16, JM Concrete will install the water main in South Capital Avenue. This will result in a detour of South Capital at Cliff Street and the west entrance of the Idaho Falls Public Library. It’s anticipated that the detour will last approximately four weeks.

During the construction, drivers will need to seek alternative routes. However, access to the Idaho Falls Public Library and nearby Idaho Falls Power will remain open.

In the coming weeks, when construction progresses, water line work must also be completed in the Idaho Falls Power parking lot off South Capital. Temporary customer parking will be clearly signed in the already designated city-owned public parking in the adjacent Key Bank parking lot.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.