Fremont County crews responding to “large brush fire” near the Warm River campground

Fremont County Sheriff - Idaho
By
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:03 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Emergency crews are responding to a large brush fire burning near the Warm River Campground off Highway 47, according to a post on the Fremont County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Sheriff's deputies are asking people to avoid the area so "responders can work safely and get it extinguished."

There is no word on the exact size or cause of the fire. Local News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

