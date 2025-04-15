ZZ Top joins the Port’s summer concert lineup

The following is a press release from the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has announced additional U.S. dates, continuing their Elevation Tour across the continent and the globe. The Texas trio will be visiting Australia and New Zealand this summer before returning to North America for even more performances, including a stop at The Port (Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre) of Pocatello, Thursday, August 14. They will be joined along the way by various support acts, including Night Ranger, Payton Smith, and Black Stone Cherry.

ZZ Top has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues, and boogie on stage and in studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is globally recognized with their beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars, and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

As a touring outfit, they’ve been without peer over the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans over four continents and have been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The band’s Billy F Gibbons commented, “We love getting out there and turning it up, so we're excited about these new dates because this tour’s been a great ride so far, and we don’t want it to end anytime soon.”

They have sold millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less), and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons, and against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. ZZ Top abides!

Tickets for The Port are available via ETIX, Friday, April 18, at 10AM MT