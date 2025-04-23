Irving Middle School celebrates 100 years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Irving Middle School in Pocatello is celebrating a major milestone, an entire century of serving students.

Irving Middle School saw its first students all the way back in 1925.

Since then, thousands of young people have passed through the doors of the now historic building.

Irving Middle School's Principal says this year is a time for students and staff of past and present to reflect on all the lives touched by the school.

"100 years of 700 kids a year. Man, that's, that's a lot of kids that have come through these halls and have been impacted by teachers, administrators, coaches," Stuart Johnson said. "I really love just the thought of of 100 years of kids coming through here and to know the stories of some of those kids."

Irving Middle School hosted a '100 year celebration open house' on Wednesday night.

The open house included school tours, stories from former staff and alumni, and student made displays explaining the school's history through the decades.