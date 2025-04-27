Dispute leads to shooting in Ashton, no injuries reported

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting in the Ashton area early Sunday morning.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but a suspect was arrested after investigators found shell casings on the scene and by a nearby car.

The shooting was related to a dispute between more than one party. Alcohol appears to have been a factor.

Rexburg Police officers soon found the nearby vehicle and the shooting suspect.

Madison and Fremont deputies also responded and carried out a search warrant of the suspect's home and vehicle, where they found and seized a related firearm. There were also shell casings on the suspect's vehicle which matched those on scene.

The suspect was then arrested on multiple charges related to the shooting.