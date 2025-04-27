One dead; multiple people injured after single vehicle crash north of Soda Springs

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Sunday April 27, at 1:30 a.m., on Government Dam Road north of Soda Springs. Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Sunday April 27, at 1:30 a.m., on Government Dam Road north of Soda Springs. A 2007 GMC Sierra pick up, driven by a 19-year-old male from Soda Springs, was driving southbound and failed to navigate a curve going off the roadway. A juvenile passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Another passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. One other passenger was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and all other passengers were not wearing seatbelts. Alcohol is a contributing factor. The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved. Idaho State Police was assisted by Caribou County Sheriff Office, Soda Springs Police Department, Classic Air, and Caribou County Ambulance. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

(The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police)

