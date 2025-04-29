Mountain America Center announces homecoming celebration for Dineen Cup Champions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Spud King's home venue is set to welcome home Idaho Falls' junior hockey team, winners of the Dineen Cup, in style.

Thursday, May 1, the Mountain America Center is inviting you to cancel all existing plans and celebrate the Spud Kings in a "royal fashion."

According to a post on the Mountain America Center's Facebook page, the event will include "food trucks, a beer garden, a DJ, fan pictures with the Dineen Cup and Mountain Division trophies, and a full-out welcome home celebration for your IDAHO FALLS SPUD KINGS!"

The announcement comes only a day after the Idaho Falls Spud Kings defeated the South Shore Kings 2-1 to claim the Dineen Cup. The win marks the first time in the Spud King's 3-year history that the Idaho Falls team has won the cup.

The celebration kicks off at 6 PM at the Teton Auto Group Plaza at the Mountain America Center. Fans are being asked to wear their best Spud Kings gear and bring their best signs.